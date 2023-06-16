NASA Nears Completion of RS-25 Certification Test

NASA has completed another hot fire test of an RS-25 certification engine as part of a test series to certify the production of the redesigned engines that will be used for the Space Launch System rocket to support future Artemis missions.

The agency said Friday the engine was fired for more than eight minutes at up to 113 percent power, exceeding the required 111 percent level to power the SLS during launch.

The 11th hot fire test was conducted on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

NASA is scheduled to carry out the last hot fire test in the series on June 22, paving the way for Aerojet Rocketdyne to begin production of the new RS-25 engines.

SLS uses four RS-25 engines with a combined thrust of over 2 million pounds.