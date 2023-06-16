Melinda Rogers: Generative AI Could Help Overhaul DOJ IT Service Desk

Melinda Rogers, chief information officer of the Department of Justice, said one of the potential uses of generative artificial intelligence at the DOJ is to overhaul its information technology customer service desk, FedScoop reported Thursday.

“[O]ur IT service desk is just one of those areas where it’s hard to get it smooth and clean and so if I would start anywhere with AI, I would probably start there to help improve our user experience,” Rogers said.

Her statement comes as the DOJ seeks to award recompete contracts that will deploy AI technologies to support IT customer service across the department.

“So we’re recompeting our IT service desk contract … but I want to be very intentional on how we go about deploying our service desk so that I can have the opportunity to bring in some artificial intelligence and make it a better customer experience,” Rogers said.

Rogers envisions the resulting IT service desk contract to be broken down into portions rather than “a lot of different services all sort of swept into one master vehicle, which is how we’ve typically done it.”