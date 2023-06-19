Leidos & Aalyria Partner to Bring New Multi-Domain Capabilities to US Government; Chad Haferbier Quoted

Leidos has teamed with networking and communications-focused startup Aalyria to combine multiple networking technologies for the U.S. government.

The partnership will enable the incorporation of the latter’s Spacetime networking tool with the former’s global-scale network management and protection systems to develop multi-domain mission infrastructure capabilities , Leidos announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Monday.

“Leidos’ proven national security experience, paired with Aalyria’s leading-edge technology, will deliver operational advantages to strengthen U.S. and allied national security through joint multi-domain operations solutions,” said Chad Haferbier , vice president of multi-domain operations solutions at Leidos.

Under the partnership, Leidos will leverage its systems integration experience to incorporate Spacetime, an advanced network routing software platform, into Department of Defense enterprise information technology network orchestration and tactical terrestrial, airborne and space-based data links. Leidos will also develop new capabilities in areas such as cyber to work in harmony with Spacetime.

When combined, the technologies will offer operational decision support and orchestration capabilities that are secure and resilient across air, land, sea and space.

Leidos has already begun using Aalyria’s Spacetime to simulate the enterprise-scale critical nation-state networks under its management, including the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Defense Information Systems Network.

“Aalyria and Leidos together solving national security challenges is exactly what the nation needs. Our all-domain network orchestration platform combined with Leidos’ world class, time-tested integration of technology solutions gives America the edge,” said Aalyria CEO Chris Taylor .

The collaboration with Leidos, Taylor said, will open opportunities for Spacetime to be installed into more systems and technologies. He said that utilizing the two companies’ products in tandem will create a complete Joint All-Domain Command and Control capability.

