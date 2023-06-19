House Lawmakers Propose NDAA Measure to Boost Nuclear Weapon Cybersecurity

Reps. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.; Don Bacon, R-Neb.; and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. have proposed including a bipartisan measure in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that aims to safeguard nuclear weapons systems from cyberattacks.

The proposed language would establish a new working group within the Department of Defense to inventory nuclear weapon systems that are potentially at risk and implement mitigation actions, Carbajal’s office said Thursday.

The Cybersecurity Risk Inventory, Assessment, and Mitigation Working Group would be required to develop a strategy that must incorporate cybersecurity risk management strategies outlined in a September 2022 Government Accountability Office report.

According to GAO, an effective cyber risk management strategy must incorporate goals and performance measures, organizational roles and responsibilities, detailed milestones and schedules for completion of tasks and necessary resources needed to implement the strategy.

If passed, the legislation would require the working group to brief Congress within 120 days of its enactment and submit a strategy to the Armed Services committees by April 1, 2025.