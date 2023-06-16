GSA’s Laura Stanton Discusses Training Courses Special Item Number on MAS

Laura Stanton, a General Services Administration official, said federal agencies looking to improve employee performance, offer compliance-related courses and flexible learning options and provide training on cloud, software and other information technology areas should consider using the Training Courses Special Item Number on the Multiple Award Schedule.

The departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Social Security Administration and other federal agencies spent more than $46 million on services through the Training SIN in 2022, Stanton, assistant commissioner for the office of IT category at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

Stanton discussed how a government agency used the IT Training SIN to facilitate the installation of distance learning options in support of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She cited how the special item number enabled a military base to immediately deploy virtual courses for enlisted personnel and officers and tap the services of small businesses.

“This meant that even during an almost two-year pandemic, more than 75 critical employees received training through one thousand hours of CLP-accredited courses. It also allowed the base to track certificates of completion in real-time,” Stanton wrote.