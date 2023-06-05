GSA’s Laura Stanton: IT Professional Services SIN Could Help Agencies Accelerate IT Procurement Process

Laura Stanton, a General Services Administration official, said federal agencies looking to gain access to a pool of experienced information technology vendors, achieve cost savings and speed up the procurement of IT platforms and services on the Multiple Award Schedule should consider using the IT Professional Services Special Item Number.

Federal agencies spent approximately $10 billion on IT products and services through the IT Professional Services SIN in 2022, Stanton, assistant commissioner for the office of IT category at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

Some of the federal agency users of the SIN are NASA, Customs and Border Protection, GSA and various components of the Department of Defense.

Stanton discussed how a federal agency offering aid to foreign countries used the IT Professional Services SIN to acquire a secure application from a team of three small businesses in support of its Field Employee Support Tablet Initiative project.

“By leveraging the expertise of contractors through the IT Professional Services SIN, agencies can implement IT solutions that meet their specific needs, improve efficiency, and better fulfill their missions,” she added.