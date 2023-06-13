GSA Offers Update on New Pool for 8(a) Vendors Under Multiple Award Schedule

The General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service and the Small Business Administration expect to fully implement a revised partnership agreement in July that seeks to provide more contracting opportunities for 8(a) contractors and facilitate the use of the Multiple Award Schedule for agency customers.

Existing MAS 8(a) contractors who are active participants in the 8(a) Program should accept the mass modification to be issued in order for them to be included in a new 8(a) pool under MAS and be eligible for awards, GSA said in a blog post published Tuesday.

“For new 8(a) offers, 8(a) contractors seeking a MAS contract award will be offered to SBA for the MAS 8(a) pool with their offer. Once determined eligible and accepted by SBA, the contract will be added to the 8(a) pool upon award of the MAS contract,” the notice states.

GSA said MAS vendors that have exited the 8(a) program and have not gone through the offer and acceptance process with SBA will be stripped of the 8(a) designation and will not be added to the new pool as part of the data cleanup effort.