GSA Begins Market Research for Post-Quantum Cryptography

The General Services Administration has released a request for information on vendors that could provide post-quantum cryptography products and services.

GSA has asked several questions regarding PQC-related tools and services that companies offer and risks and impacts to organizations’ information technology systems as they support federal, state, local and tribal entities, according to a notice published Tuesday.

The agency wants information on the changes and updates made by companies to address an Office of Management and Budget memorandum regarding the migration to PQC.

Interested stakeholders can also share the additions and changes they have implemented to comply with a 2021 cybersecurity executive order and national security memos issued in 2022 in relation to PQC.

Responses to the RFI are due July 11.