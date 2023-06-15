Former DHS Official Soraya Correa Named Contract Management Institute Executive Director

Soraya Correa, former chief procurement officer at the Department of Homeland Security, has been appointed executive director of the National Contract Management Association‘s Contract Management Institute.

She brings to the role decades of procurement and contract management experience and will lead the CMI as it seeks to reestablish itself as a regional hub for resources and collaboration opportunities for professionals and organizations, NCMA said Wednesday.

Correa retired from government service in 2021 after a more than four-decade public sector career.

At DHS, Correa led the establishment of the Procurement Innovation Lab framework and spearheaded the Education, Development, Growth, and Excellence mentoring program.

Her CV also includes senior leadership positions at Naval Sea Systems Command, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, General Services Administration and NASA.

“Contract management is pivotal to mission delivery and successful business outcomes. I am committed to providing today and tomorrow’s contracting professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in their roles,” Correa said.