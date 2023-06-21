FedRAMP Adds New Features to Cloud Product Marketplace

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has debuted the upgraded version of its searchable database of cloud products and services approved for use across the federal government.

The upgraded FedRAMP Marketplace features a human-centered design and implements accessibility best practices enabling users to find information about cloud service offerings more quickly, the compliance organization announced.

Users can now locate CSOs by FedRAMP ID number and provider, search cloud service providers by business categories and visualize where the offerings are in the FedRAMP authorization process.

FedRAMP’s Program Management Office held a series of feedback sessions to gather user insights and identify needed improvements. The PMO also considered capabilities requested over the past years.