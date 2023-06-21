/

DOJ Creates National Security Cyber Section to Prosecute State-Sponsored Cyberattacks

The Department of Justice has established a cyber section within its National Security Division that will focus on prosecuting nation-state and state-sponsored cyberthreat actors.

DOJ said Tuesday the National Security Cyber Section will coordinate department-wide efforts against malicious cyber activities while promoting strategic collaborations with partners, including the FBI’s Cyber Division and the Criminal Division’s Computer Crimes and Intellectual Property Section.

“This new section will allow NSD to increase the scale and speed of disruption campaigns and prosecutions of nation-state threat actors, state-sponsored cybercriminals, associated money launderers, and other cyber-enabled threats to national security,” said Matthew Olsen, assistant attorney general of DOJ’s National Security Division.

NatSec Cyber will support prosecutors in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and FBI Field Offices nationwide.

Olsen added that the new center will “serve as an incubator, able to invest in the time-intensive and complex investigative work for early-stage cases.”

