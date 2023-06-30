DOD’s David McKeown Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

David McKeown , senior information security officer and deputy chief information officer at the Department of Defense , recently met with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson to accept his 2023 Wash100 Award.

Since its establishment 10 years ago, the annual Wash100 Award has stood as the government contracting industry’s most prestigious recognition. To choose each distinguished class of recipients, the award puts its nominees through a scrutinizing selection process in which their past accomplishments and potential for future success are considered.

A first-time Wash100 winner, McKeown was honored for his tireless efforts to drive cybersecurity improvements within the DOD. Last year, McKeown’s push for cybersecurity included advancing the department’s progress with its Zero Trust Strategy and Roadmap and enhancing the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. Click here to read his full profile.

This year, McKeown has been outspoken about the importance of cybersecurity. In March, he discussed pathways within the DOD’s zero trust journey and the benefits of commercial cloud at ExecutiveBiz’s Cloud Security Forum.

Earlier this month, he spoke about the department’s cryptography modernization efforts — which play a role in the DOD’s overarching cybersecurity strategy — at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Cyber Summit.

Executive Mosaic congratulates McKeown for his 2023 Wash100 Award win and is excited to witness the fruits of his continued efforts.