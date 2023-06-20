DOD, GSA, NASA Field Comments on Proposed Information Collection Related to Contract Financing

The Department of Defense, NASA and the General Services Administration have asked the public to share their feedback and insights on whether the proposed collection of data is needed in order for the federal government to properly perform its acquisition-related functions.

The agencies are soliciting comments on an extension regarding contract financing in compliance with the Office of Management and Budget Regulations and the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, according to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday.

Interested stakeholders can also provide their input on whether the information will have practical use and ways to improve the clarity, utility and quality of data to be gathered.

The federal agencies also want the public to suggest ways to reduce the burden of data collection on respondents, including the use of automated collection methods and information technology systems.

Public comments are due Aug. 21.