Melanie Cummings: AI, Cyber Included in DHS S&T Directorate’s Technology Centers Research Agenda

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s Technology Centers Division has released a strategic framework that aligns and focuses its research portfolio and communicates its priorities and objectives for the next three years.

The Technology Centers Research Agenda outlines the directorate’s investment priorities in research areas including advanced sensing, artificial intelligence and automation, biotechnology, cyber resiliency and novel materials and secure manufacturing, Melanie Cummings, director of the Technology Centers Division, wrote in an article published Monday.

According to the agenda, S&T aims to increase the resilience of the communications networks that are used to share voice and data between devices and mitigate the impacts of “adversarial AI” on homeland security missions.

Cummings said the directorate is also seeking to boost interagency collaboration on mission areas outlined in the framework.

“For our part, we continue to study all aspects of how advances in science and technology can be used to secure the homeland more effectively, in addition to understanding the vulnerabilities and potential misuses,” Cummings said.