Deltek Introduces New GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center; Kevin Plexico Quoted

Deltek has launched the new GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center, a compilation of content geared toward small businesses seeking government contracting opportunities.

The website aims to boost small business representation among federal contractors by providing these companies with materials to help them navigate the complete government contracting lifecycle , Deltek announced from its Herndon, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

“We’re proud of our continued commitment to supporting small businesses with their goals of finding and winning more business with government agencies,” said Kevin Plexico , senior vice president of information solutions at Deltek and GovCon Expert .

Offerings available in the Resource Center include contract opportunities, guides on agency buying behavior, guidance on determining potential teaming partners, government contact lists, market research and analysis and other educational resources.

Though small businesses are a current priority in government contracting as the public sector follows the White House’s push for a more diverse federal marketplace, there are still many setbacks these companies may encounter.

According to findings from Deltek’s Clarity Government Contracting industry study, the steps involved in securing contract opportunities can limit growth for small businesses. The study found that only 37 percent of self-identified small businesses — organizations with below $20 million in revenue — reported growth in government contracts last year as opposed to 56 percent of large companies and 49 percent overall.

Plexico, a four-time Wash100 Award winner, acknowledged the challenges small businesses face with time, resources and market understanding that may hinder their ability to compete with large businesses in the industry.

“We want to level the playing field and enable their success with educational content and tools for finding and winning more business,” Plexico said.

The majority of the Resource Center’s offerings are reserved for Deltek GovWin IQ subscribers, but there are some free resources available.