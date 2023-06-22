Deltek Analysis Looks at Federal Spending on Cloud-Based Big Data Tech in Past 3 Fiscal Years

A new Deltek analysis shows that federal government spending on cloud-based big data technology platforms dropped from $789 million in fiscal year 2020 to $539 million in FY 2021 but rose by 65 percent to $891 million in FY 2022.

Spending of federal civilian agencies on cloud-based big data platforms remained steady in FY 2021 but increased by $116 million the following fiscal year, reaching $553 million in FY 2022, Alex Rossino, an advisory research analyst at Deltek, wrote in the market analysis piece published Wednesday.

Among the top civilian spenders were the departments of Energy and State, recording $68.5 million and $12 million, respectively, in FY 2022.

Following a decline in FY 2021, the Department of Defense’s spending on the technology climbed by 232 percent to $339 million in FY 2022, up from $102 million the previous fiscal year.

Analytics landed the top spot when it comes to the types of big data technologies being procured by agencies in the last three fiscal years, followed by storage and high-performance computing.

“Summing up, if the trend shown for FY 2022 holds, it suggests that spending on cloud-based big data technology will continue rising in FY 2023. Presumably, that means it will continue for the years to come,” Rossino noted.

“This is likely to be the case as quantum computing gets closer to reality,” he added.