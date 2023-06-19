Deltek Analysis: Army Cybersecurity-Related OTA Spending Totaled $862M Over 3-Year Period

A new article published by Deltek shows that the Department of the Army spent $862 million on other transaction agreements for cybersecurity-related initiatives from fiscal year 2020 through FY 2022.

The Army’s spending on cybersecurity efforts using OTAs rose by nearly 21 percent from $255 million in FY 2020 to $308 million in FY 2021 but dropped by 3 percent to $299 million in FY 2022, John Slye, senior advisory research analyst at Deltek, wrote in the market analysis piece published Friday.

Combat Capabilities Development Command accounted for 42 percent of cyber-related OTA spending over the past three fiscal years, reporting $365 million in spending.

The Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems represented 27 percent of the total cyber OTA spending at $232 million, followed by PEO for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation at $143 million, accounting for approximately 17 percent of the aggregate OTA spending over the three-year period.

“While the Army’s use of OTA contracts for cybersecurity-related efforts receded slightly from FY 2021 to FY 2022, the spending level remained strong and well above the FY 2020 level,” Slye noted.

“Further, the strong use of OTA contracts for these needs indicates the Army’s appetite for innovation as well as the urgency they place on bringing cybersecurity capabilities to bear on wide-ranging mission requirements,” he added.