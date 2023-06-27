DARPA Taps MIT Lincoln Laboratory to Test AR Assistant Prototypes

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory will provide test and evaluation services to a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program that aims to develop artificial intelligence and augmented reality systems designed to help warfighters perform complex physical tasks.

Lincoln Laboratory—a federally funded research and development center MIT operates for the Department of Defense—is expected to evaluate virtual “task guidance” assistant prototypes being developed under the Perceptually-Enabled Task Guidance project, according to a post on DARPA’s website.

“Our job is to evaluate each of these prototypes, construct the evaluation scenarios and the right metrics, and guide the program to ensure that the technology is both useful and relevant to the missions,” said Marianne DeAngelus, a senior staff member in the Homeland Sensors and Analytics Group.

Participants in the project include Northrop Grumman, RedShred, Raytheon BBN and Kitware.

Each team uses multiple types of AR hardware, including the Microsoft HoloLens 2 AR headset, to build its prototype system and laboratory evaluators will assess each system based on user experience, functionality and ability to detect human errors.