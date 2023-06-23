DARPA Develops Software to Enable Secure Info Exchange via Mobile Devices

A Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program has concluded the development and integration of software and networking technologies designed to facilitate the secure exchange of sensitive information in tactical operations through a handheld device.

The Secure Handhelds on Assured Resilient networks at the tactical Edge software, which runs on military end-user mobile devices, has been integrated with the Tactical Assault Kit, a software suite that provides situational awareness to warfighters, DARPA said Thursday.

“Our performer teams developed new technology based on routing individually secured data packets and created software to rapidly configure user devices operating on any type of network, whether commercial Wi-Fi, cellular, or military networks,” said Mary Schurgot, SHARE program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

DARPA initiated the SHARE program in 2017 but officially transitioned the technology to the Defense Department’s TAK Product Center this year.

Two Six Technologies teamed up with Eucleo Software Corporation and MAPPS for the third and final phase of the program.