CrowdStrike CSO & Former FBI Exec Joins CLEAR’s Board of Directors

CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry has been appointed to CLEAR ’s board of directors.

As a board member, Henry will bring decades of experience in both public and private sector security-focused roles to the company, CLEAR announced from its New York, New York headquarters last week.

Caryn Seidman Becker , CEO and chairman of CLEAR, highlighted security as the organization’s foundational element and top priority.

“Shawn has decades of experience in security and technology and a proven track record of leadership and strategic management skills. We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to CLEAR’s Board of Directors – his expertise will be an invaluable asset,” she said.

Henry joined CrowdStrike in 2012 in his current role. Before joining the private sector, Henry spent 24 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, during which he climbed upward through multiple roles before assuming his final position as executive assistant director.

While holding the role, Henry supervised half of all FBI investigative operations, including global criminal and cyber investigations, international operations and critical incident response to significant investigations and disasters as well as worldwide computer crime investigations. Henry also created the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force and was recognized with the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive for his work to advance FBI cyber capabilities.

Currently, Henry is a director at ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp., for which he serves as chairman of the board and a member of the audit committee. His other current roles include director of the Global Cyber Alliance board, advisory board member at DoControl and faculty member of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

From 2015 to 2020, Henry was a cybersecurity and national security analyst, contributor and consultant for NBC News, where he advised on national, homeland and cybersecurity issues while making regular on-air appearances.

“I have been a fan of CLEAR for many years, and the company’s visionary public sector-private sector partnerships have been a game-changer for secure air travel. I am honored to be elected to CLEAR’s Board, and look forward to supporting the company’s mission to build faster, more secure and friction-free experiences,” Henry commented.