CDAO Continues CJADC2 Research With 6th Iteration of Global Information Dominance Experiment; Craig Martell Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office kicked off another Global Information Dominance Experiment last week, marking the second of four such experiments for 2023, and the sixth in the entire GIDE series.

GIDE 6 will involve longer test periods and expanded collaboration among military and civilian personnel from the U.S. Armed Forces, DOD announced Wednesday.

The experiments leverage a unified, vendor-agnostic data layer to evaluate, measure and field combined joint all-domain command and control systems, processes and technologies, including those that incorporate AI and machine learning.

The fifth iteration of GIDE was held in January over a four-day period. GIDE 6 takes place from June 5 to July 26.

“We are excited to enhance globally integrated operations through workflows that allow for faster, more data-informed, human-in-the-loop decisions,” said Craig Martell, chief digital and artificial intelligence officer at DOD.

“Strengthening industry integration and collaboration domestically, and with our allies and partners abroad, we aim to showcase the transformative power of data, analytics, and AI for our warfighters,” the 2023 Wash100 Award honoree added.