CACI Among 5 Companies Chosen to Participate in DON, USSOCOM Joint Threat Warning System Project

Applied Signals Intelligence , CACI , DRS Advanced ISR, Resonant Sciences and Roke USA have been selected by the Department of the Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command for the Joint Threat Warning System Directional Finding/Omnidirectional Antenna project.

Under the $9.3 million award — which was issued through the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems Other Transaction Authority — the five chosen companies will collaborate to create a direction-finding antenna for joint threat warning systems, NSTXL shared with ExecutiveGov in an email sent earlier this month.

“These early threat warning systems are an invaluable tool for the protection of our nation, and as technological capabilities advance, we must upgrade these systems as well. This helps to protect the safety and security of our nation, our citizens and our infrastructure, said Tony Kestranek , deputy director of S²MARTS.

Joint threat warning systems are designed to pinpoint threats using electromagnetic signals, an important capability for providing military personnel and related organizations with advanced warning and protection. This project has a goal of sharing identified threats with the services, evaluating the direction of arrival of signals and providing this information to those at risk.

Participants in the JTWS Directional Finding/Omnidirectional Antenna initiative will upgrade the most up-to-date commercially available antenna technology to enhance JTWS’ ability to collect, process, locate and exploit Signals of Interest and deliver timely, relevant and responsive threat avoidance information.

When provided, the information collected by the JTWS will help notify both government leaders and the public of potential security risks and enable them to determine the best course of action. The JTWS is also intended to assist the public sector with coordinating responses between government and military organizations while helping them share information.