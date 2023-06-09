Bipartisan Senate Bill Aims to Establish AI Transparency Across Federal Government

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich.; Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and James Lankford, R-Okla, have introduced bipartisan legislation requiring federal agencies to implement transparency practices regarding their use of artificial intelligence.

The Transparent Automated Governance Act would direct the director of the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance on notifying the public when they are interacting with AI and other automated systems, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Thursday.

TAG Act would also require government agencies to establish an appeals process that incorporates a human review of AI-generated decisions that may impact individuals.

“Artificial intelligence is already transforming how federal agencies are serving the public, but government must be more transparent with the public about when and how they are using these emerging technologies,” HSGAC Chairman Peters said.

“This bipartisan bill will ensure taxpayers know when they are interacting with certain federal AI systems and establishes a process for people to get answers about why these systems are making certain decisions,” he continued.