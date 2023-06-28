Biden Admin Releases Cybersecurity Priorities for FY 2025 Budget Submissions

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management Budget, and Kemba Walden, acting national cyber director, have sent a memo to department and agency heads outlining the Biden administration’s cybersecurity priorities for the fiscal year 2025 budget.

According to the document, budget submissions must be consistent with the five pillars of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which are to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure, combat cybercrime, shape market forces to drive security and resilience, invest in a resilient future and build coalitions with international allies and partners.

To defend the critical infrastructure sector, agencies must prioritize investments that lead to the development of long-term technologies that are “secure by design,” the memo said.

Agency investments must achieve progress in zero trust deployments and meet the goals of the Federal Zero Trust Strategy.

The guidance also directs agencies to prioritize technology modernization efforts to ensure that government systems meet standards for security and customer experience requirements.

OMB will work with the Office of the National Cyber Director to review agency submissions to determine whether they adequately address the priorities and are consistent with overall cybersecurity strategy and policy.