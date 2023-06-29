Army Requests Proposals for Virtual Learning Environment 2.0 Contract

The Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command has begun seeking proposals for a single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to develop a virtual learning environment for the service branch’s digital information learning systems.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov states that the Army Virtual Learning Environment 2.0 contract will create and implement training and education products in support of the Training and Doctrine Command Army Distributed Learning Program.

AVLE 2.0 will use gaming engines, virtual reality goggles, augmented reality, 3D modeling and simulations and other modalities to build interactivity levels of instructional multimedia.

The contract will have a one-year base performance period with four option years.

Responses to the request for proposals are due July 26.