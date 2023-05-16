White House, Lawmakers Hold Talks Over AI

The White House and Congress are having a concentrated series of discussions over artificial intelligence amid the lack of a coordinated approach when it comes to regulating AI, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Approximately 20 senators attended an AI briefing organized by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Arati Prabhakar, head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, on May 3 at the White House, according to Durbin’s office.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he does not see a problem when it comes to adopting a bottom-up approach to creating AI regulations.

“I sort of see this phase as germinating ideas and coalescing around the ideas that make sense, but there doesn’t have to be a kind of, you know, top-down approach. I think, let 1,000 flowers bloom,” Blumenthal told NBC News.

The senator said the executive branch will play a role in spearheading efforts when it comes to developing AI regulations, citing the need for international cooperation.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to appear Tuesday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy and technology led by Blumenthal and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to testify about AI.

Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, cited the potential benefits of generative AI to intelligence analysts, particularly in the areas of pattern analysis and clustering of concepts, according to a report by Defense One.

“It definitely can make us better, faster, stronger. We have to go carefully,” Berrier said of generative AI at an event Thursday.