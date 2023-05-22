UiPath and Peraton Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Automation Platform to US Government; Mike Daniels Quoted

UiPath and Peraton have joined forces to provide the former’s business automation platform to intelligence, defense and civilian government agencies as a cloud-based managed service.

Through the collaboration, the two companies intend to assist federal clients with devising and implementing automation strategies , improving mission agility and interacting with sensitive workloads, UiPath announced from its New York City headquarters on Monday.

“Automation can be a potent ‘arrow in the quiver’ for civilian, defense and the intelligence community—as well as for American businesses and citizens—as we move forward into a future of renewal, resilience, and readiness,” said Mike Daniels , senior vice president of public sector at UiPath.

Daniels emphasized the quick pace at which automation can be implemented and the immediacy of its benefits. The partnership with Peraton, he added, will support clients as they leverage modern solutions to tackle future challenges.

UiPath’s AI-powered platform is designed to boost efficiency and value by utilizing a robotic process automation tool and a suite of additional capabilities to understand, automate and operate end-to-end processes.

Collaborating with Peraton, UiPath will be well positioned to offer its platform in sensitive environments as a managed service through cloud or on-premises while providing automation scripting, implementation and management services.

When installed, the platform is expected to help customers with scaling, increase productivity and visibility, provide real-time situational intelligence and enhance business outcomes.

“Our partnership with UiPath will leverage the power of automation, AI and machine learning to help tackle missions of consequence at greater scope and scale than before,” commented Peraton Chief Growth Officer Mike King .

“As national security continues to evolve, this partnership helps ensure our customers are utilizing market-leading solutions to achieve transformational impact and meet the challenges of tomorrow,” he added.

The alliance between Peraton and UiPath was formed to meet the demands of a defense agency looking to update its method of processing weekly data metrics. Using UiPath’s platform, the organization created scalable bots to automate the process, which reduced the amount of time it required to complete.