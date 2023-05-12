/

SSC Receives Control and Planning Segment for North Pole Satcom Payloads

1 min read
SSC Receives Control and Planning Segment for North Pole Satcom Payloads
Space Systems Command
Space Systems Command Emblem by U.S. Space Force, licensed under CC0

Space Systems Command has formally accepted the Control and Planning Segment, a single software baseline built to integrate the preexisting Enhanced Polar System and upcoming EPS-Recapitalization payloads.

The Northrop Grumman-manufactured CAPS will streamline segment command, control and planning across the two payloads and provide space-based connectivity to U.S. forces in the North Polar region, SSC said Thursday.

Managed by SSC’s Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation and Timing directorate, The EPS-R program will provide continuous satellite communications services in the region until the deployment of the next-generation Protected Tactical SATCOM system in the early 2030s.

Currently, the EPS delivers secured tactical extremely high frequency satcom across the area.

Northrop secured a $429 million contract in 2018 to develop and deliver a pair of EHF eXtended Data Rate payloads for the recapitalization program.

The EPS-R payloads will be hosted aboard Space Norway’s Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission, which is scheduled to launch in 2024 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Tags:
You might be interested in

Become a Registered Reader

Become a Registered Reader
Register to enjoy unlimited access to articles, interviews, and invaluable govcon content. You'll also receive our daily briefing straight to your inbox.

This will close in 0 seconds