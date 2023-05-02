Sandia Collaborates With Industry to Speed Up Hypersonic Weapon Development

The Department of Energy’s Sandia National Laboratories is working with industry partners to accelerate the development of the common hypersonic glide body for future deployment to the Department of Defense.

A team led by Scott Nance, a manager at SNL, has piloted a new way to transition technical designs to defense contractors for the hypersonic glide body that can travel at speeds greater than Mach 5, the laboratory said Monday.

Under the partnership program, approximately 200 industry partners received hypersonic weapon development training at Sandia.

The laboratory also hosted workers from seven companies, including Dynetics, a subsidiary of Leidos, which is under contract to produce the common hypersonic glide body.

Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch Jr., director of the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, said SNL’s collaboration with the Army, Navy and industry has been instrumental in keeping the military on its path toward achieving its first operational hypersonic capability.