Oracle Receives FedRAMP Approval for Additional Government Cloud Services

Oracle has received approval from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its new cloud offerings aimed at defense, civilian and intelligence agencies.

The newly approved services are part of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and are designed to enable government customers to manage virtual cloud networks, perform real-time data analysis and identify and address potential inefficiencies, among other things, Oracle said Tuesday.

Among the services are the OCI Network Visualizer, OCI Vulnerability Scanning Service, OCI GoldenGate, OCI Bastion, VPN Connect, OCI Data Integration and OCI Logging Analytics.

“Government agencies can confidently leverage our FedRAMP Authorized cloud services to meet their mission needs, knowing that we have taken extensive measures to protect their technology, processes, and people,” said Rand Waldron, vice president of global government sector at Oracle.

A third-party assessment organization evaluated the cloud services prior to being reviewed and approved by technical representatives from FedRAMP’s Joint Authorization Board.