Lawmakers Propose Bicameral Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous AI Act

Four lawmakers have proposed a bipartisan bill that would prevent artificial intelligence from making nuclear launch decisions.

The bicameral Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous AI Act would prohibit the use of federal funds in launching a nuclear weapon using an autonomous weapons platform without “meaningful human control.”

The proposed legislation would codify the Department of Defense’s 2022 Nuclear Posture Review, which highlights the need to “maintain a human ‘in the loop’ for all actions critical to informing and executing decisions by the President to initiate and terminate nuclear weapon employment.”

“We need to keep humans in the loop on making life or death decisions to use deadly force, especially for our most dangerous weapons,” said Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass.

Markey introduced the bill with Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Don Beyer, D-Va., and Ken Buck, R-Colo.