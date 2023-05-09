Lauren Knausenberger Says USAF Is Planning Additional Zero Trust Implementation Roadmaps

Lauren Knausenberger, chief information officer for the Department of the Air Force and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, shared that the service branch is planning to publish more implementation roadmaps to guide its adoption of zero trust network infrastructure, Defense One reported Monday.

Speaking during a Billington Cybersecurity webinar on Thursday, Knausenberger said the Air Force seeks to publish about one roadmap per month or every other month, including one that will focus on software-defined wide area networks.

The Air Force released in February a one-page zero trust implementation roadmap that outlines quarterly plans and priorities in seven service functions for fiscal years 2023 through 2025 and beyond.

The service branch also unveiled another roadmap for identity, credential and access management.

In November 2022, the Department of Defense released its Zero Trust Strategy and Roadmap, which envisions the full implementation of a department-wide zero trust cybersecurity framework by fiscal year 2027.