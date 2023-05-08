Laura Stanton Offers Update on GSA’s Ascend Cloud BPA

Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category at the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service, said GSA has issued several requests for information and is still in the market research phase with the Ascend blanket purchase agreement for cloud products and services.

Stanton noted at a May 2 conference that GSA is finalizing the performance work statement for Pool 1 for platform and infrastructure as a service with a plan to release a draft request for quote in the summer, according to a post published Friday on the agency’s new cloud and software community forum.

GSA also intends to host an industry day and will ask industry to provide comments on the draft RFQ.

Stanton said the agency has asked agencies about their needs with respect to Ascend and has conducted an analysis of alternatives research.

GSA also announced the launch of the new cloud and software community forum to provide agencies and industry updates on Ascend and other information on the agency’s cloud portfolio.