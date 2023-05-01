IARPA Selects Teams for AGILE Predictive Data Analysis Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Project Activity has named the participants in a research program that aims to engineer computer architecture designs to support the intelligence community’s data analysis efforts.

Advanced Micro Devices, Georgia Institute of Technology, Indiana University, Intel Federal, Qualcomm and the University of Chicago have been selected to perform research and development activities under the Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment initiative, IARPA said Friday.

AGILE seeks to develop new system designs to enable a predictive analysis of massive data from various sources to predict events with national security implications.

The resulting technology will be used depending on each agency’s specific data analysis needs and mission requirements.

“With AGILE, the intent is to provide a productive platform to agencies so they can apply it to various scenarios, whether classified or unclassified,” said William Harrod, program manager of AGILE.