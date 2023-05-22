Heads of State Highlight Major Initiatives in Infrastructure, Emerging Tech at Quad Leaders’ Summit

President Joe Biden and the heads of state of Australia, Japan and India met on Saturday in Hiroshima, Japan, for the fifth Quad Leaders’ Summit to discuss key initiatives in infrastructure, critical and emerging technologies, maritime security, space, climate, public-private partnership and health in the Indo-Pacific region.

The infrastructure aspect includes the establishment of the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience to help improve access to secure cable systems and provide better internet connectivity in the region, according to a White House fact sheet published Saturday.

A network of executives and leaders, called the Quad Investors Network, has officially launched to advance technology partnerships and accelerate access to capital.

QUIN marked its launch with the establishment of an advisory panel composed of investment and business leaders and five working groups in the areas of artificial intelligence, clean energy and critical minerals, mobile networks, semiconductors and quantum information sciences.

The Quad Investors Network Advisory Board includes Leidos CEO Thomas Bell; Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital; and Jeong Kim, former president of Bell Labs.

Other initiatives highlighted at the event are the deployment of a commercial Open RAN in Palau and launch of the Quad Health Security Partnership and Quad Cyber Challenge.