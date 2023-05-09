GSA, OMB Further Procurement Equity Goals With 2 New Online Small Business Databases

The General Services Administration and the Office of Management and Budget unveiled two online tools to support the Biden administration’s goal of improving equity and diversity in procurement.

The Procurement Equity Tool is operated by OMB and available to users with government accounts, and the Supplier Base Dashboard is available on the GSA website, GSA said Monday.

The online procurement equity database provides information on small, disadvantaged businesses, including their business type, location, as well as Product Services and North American Industry Classification System codes. Government customers can select from new or experienced SDBs that are registered on SAM.gov.

The Supplier Base Dashboard displays graphical data on new, recent and established vendors, as well as the number of small businesses by socio-economic category. The reports are in compliance with OMB’s memos on advancing procurement equity and increasing small business entrant participation to boost supplier diversity.

“By providing our federal partners with more information when they make procurement decisions, we’re better able to set ourselves up to achieve our contracting goals and create more equity in the marketplace for everyone,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said.

