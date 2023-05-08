Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach Nominated as Air Combat Commander

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to lead the Air Combat Command.

Wilsbach is also the commander of the Air Component Command and Indo-Pacific Command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Wash100 honoree announced Thursday.

The general has flown more than 5,000 hours and 71 combat missions since 1985. He was an Air Force instructor pilot for 11 years before becoming an aide-de-camp to the commander-in-chief of the Pacific Command.

His later assignments include being deputy commander of U.S. Forces South Korea, and commander of the United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command.

As leader of PACAF, Wilsbach is responsible for more than 46,000 Airmen stationed in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, Japan and South Korea.