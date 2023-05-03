Eccalon Books Cybersecurity SBIR Phase III Contract From DOD Office

Eccalon, a small business focusing on technology commercialization, has secured an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide a cybersecurity platform to the Department of Defense.

The award was granted through the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract and is part of the DOD Office of Small Business Programs’ goal to involve small enterprises in national security projects, according to a notice posted Tuesday by the General Services Administration.

Under the terms of the contract, Eccalon will create a cybersecurity apparatus that employs artificial intelligence to detect multiple online threats. The technology will be used to support the small business and education sectors and will also include training and performance assessments.

This particular IDIQ was established through GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.