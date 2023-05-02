DIU, DAU Kick Off Application Process for 2023 Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program; Cherissa Tamayori Quoted

The Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Acquisition University have launched a 12-month program designed to train acquisition professionals on the use of other transaction authorities and the Commercial Solutions Opening process when procuring commercial technology offerings in support of warfighters.

DIU and DAU will competitively select up to six contracting officers from military and civilian agencies within the Department of Defense for the 2023 Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program, DOD’s innovation arm said Monday.

In October 2022, DIU selected four inaugural fellows for ICAP. These fellows are expected to finalize their capstone projects in October.

“I am incredibly proud of the first ICAP team – they have set a very high bar for future cohorts,” said Cherissa Tamayori, acquisition director at DIU.

“We’ve seen that the team has learned first-hand from this program how to leverage the OT authority, how to acquire novel commercial technologies, and be change agents in the use of flexible acquisition methods within their organizations,” Tamayori added.

Applications for the 2023 ICAP are due July 7.