Day & Zimmermann Selects Mike Bosco as SVP of Business Development for Government Services

Mike Bosco has joined Day & Zimmermann as senior vice president of business development for government services.

The retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major will bring over 20 years of experience as a military and interagency leader to his new role, D&Z shared with ExecutiveGov in an email sent on Tuesday.

During his first of two decades of service in the Army, Bosco worked within the U.S. Special Operations Command and was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and Special Operations Command Pacific. He spent the second half of his military career in a Special Missions Unit.

Throughout his time in the Army, he also served with a number of Intelligence Community organizations as the single Department of Defense representative to forward intelligence operations and special activities regarding Foreign Intelligence Services cooperation.

His service has been recognized with multiple military and IC awards, including the Director of National Intelligence Certificate of Distinction and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation.

After retiring from the military in 2012, Bosco carried his national security work to the private sector, where he has held numerous executive roles. He most recently served as senior vice president of Army mission solutions and C5ISR at Sev1Tech, and earlier, he headed Akima’s Emerging Markets Group as vice president.

Bosco has held additional leadership positions at Ops Tech Alliance, Altamira Technologies and BAE Systems.

His appointment follows several executive transitions within D&Z this year, including the January selection of Doug Magee as president of the organization’s Government Services Group .

More recently, D&Z added four former Central Intelligence Agency officials to its advisory board to guide the company’s mission-critical, worldwide operations for both public and private sector clients. These officials include Jeanne Foster, Mark Kelton, Stephen Perron and Phil Reilly.