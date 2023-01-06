Doug Magee Joins Day & Zimmerman as President of Government Services Group

Doug Magee has joined Day & Zimmerman , a construction and engineering, staffing and defense-focused company as president of its government services group, which includes the D&Z-owned Mason & Hanger and SOC businesses.

In this position, Magee will guide the mission support solutions unit in delivering architecture and engineering , global security, operations and maintenance and staffing assistance to both public and private sector customers, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based organization announced on Friday.

“I’m excited to join this great organization. The company has a strong reputation in the industry for mission assurance combined with a portfolio of capabilities that deliver value,” Magee commented.

Prior to joining D&Z, Magee served as an operating company president at Akima, a role in which he supervised and expanded enterprise activities in the areas of facilities maintenance, base operations support and multi-functional logistics including transportation, equipment upkeep and supply services.

The executive has held various business development and operations positions with organizations such as DynCorp International, Kaseman, Michael Baker International and Comprehensive Health Services.

During his time in these roles, Magee led business development, multi-functional logistics and contingency initiatives while driving expansion through organic and acquisitive growth.

Toward the beginning of his career, Magee held positions at Kellogg and Brown and Root, now known as KBR.

Magee has experience working both within and outside of the continental U.S. to provide federal clients with services spanning security, training, logistics, facilities, staffing and construction.

Throughout his time in the contracting industry, he has supported many government agencies, including the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, NASA and multiple military branches, among others.

Before entering the private sector, Magee served as a transportation officer in the Army for four years.