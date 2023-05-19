DOD Deputy CIO David McKeown: Private Sector Instrumental in Zero Trust Strategy Progress

David McKeown, deputy chief information officer and senior information security officer of the Department of Defense, said that the agency is on course for a smooth rollout of its zero trust cybersecurity framework by 2027, DOD News reported Thursday.

McKeown noted that they have been forming "great relationships" with the private sector to implement the zero trust strategy.

Randy Resnick, director of the Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office, is leading the execution of the framework, McKeown said. The agency’s strategy identifies perimeterless security enablement, information systems defense and protection, technology acceleration and cultural adoption as its four main goals.

“We’ve been partnering very heavily with commercial cloud providers, asking them to analyze their offerings, partner with other service provers to try to achieve those 91 capabilities to get us to the target of zero trust,” the deputy CIO explained at a recent event held in Washington, D.C.

