Biden Administration Authorizes $11B to Fund USDA’s Programs for Rural Clean Energy

The Biden administration is investing a record $11 billion in two programs of the Department of Agriculture to promote clean energy adoption in rural communities in the United States.

The funds will be distributed as grants and loan opportunities to build renewable energy systems in rural America, USDA announced Tuesday.

To activate the investments, the agency will submit letters of interest for the Empowering Rural America and Powering Affordable Clean Energy programs.

The New ERA program will use $9.7 billion to finance rural electric cooperatives with renewable power, zero-emission or carbon capture system projects. Meanwhile, PACE will award $1 billion in partially forgivable loans to municipalities, cooperatives, tribal utilities and other energy providers to support their clean energy initiatives.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture stands ready to partner with municipalities, tribal entities, entrepreneurs, rural electric cooperatives and other utilities to see this transformative investment come to life and create new economic growth and healthier communities,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said.