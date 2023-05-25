Army to Boost Cyber Focus With Reorganization of Program Executive Offices

The U.S. Army is reorganizing its program executive offices to bolster its focus on cybersecurity, Defense News reported Wednesday.

Effective Oct. 1, the PEO for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors led by Mark Kitz will be responsible for efforts related to cyber analytics and detection, defensive cyber operations, cyber platforms and systems and technology applications.

“Synergy, our optimization of the organization here, is really important for us as a cyber enterprise,” Kitz said at an event Wednesday.

The portfolio changes are also occurring at the PEO for enterprise information systems led by Ross Guckert and at the PEO for command, control and communications-tactical headed by Maj. Gen. Anthony Potts.

The service branch does not expect the moves to result in any job cuts and impact contracts, according to the report.