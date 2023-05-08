Air Force’s AI-Powered Toolkit Designated as System of Record for Condition-Based Maintenance

The U.S. Air Force has designated the Rapid Sustainment Office’s artificial intelligence-powered Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant as the service branch’s system of record for Condition Based Maintenance Plus and predictive maintenance.

PANDA, developed by RSO and enterprise AI software provider C3 AI, maximizes the use of standard equipment and technologies to capture, analyze, store and disseminate CBM+ predictive maintenance data to optimize fleet maintenance and increase aircraft availability, the Air Force said Saturday.

The CBM+ toolkit routinely generates over 30,000 predictive maintenance recommendations and alerts from various aircraft sensors to detect equipment failure.

It has expanded the maintenance operations of 16 aircraft fleets across the nine major Air Force commands.

“Alignment to one technology solution unites the sustainment enterprise to one tool and brings focus, dedication, and prioritization of resources to PANDA allowing for further expansion, optimization, and impact to mission readiness,” said Chris Damani, chief of the RSO CBM+ Program Office.