Air Force Conducts 1st Operational Mission With Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

The U.S. Air Force has moved to modernize the security forces vehicle fleet to protect the nuclear arsenal by performing the first operational Joint Light Tactical Vehicle mission.

Security forces airmen from the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron conducted the JLTV mission supporting maintenance at a launch facility in Harrisburg, Nebraska, the service branch said Saturday.

The JLTV program is part of Air Force Global Strike Command’s efforts to update and improve the capabilities of airmen to safeguard the nuclear enterprise and is meant to replace the Humvee, also known as the Up-Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle.

“The JLTV is an extremely robust and versatile vehicle, offering improved point of view, responsive suspension systems, increased power and modern safety features,” said Lt. Col. William Brokaw, 90th MSFS commander.

Brokaw added that the vehicle demands investment in training to ensure the safety and further improve the skills of operators.

The Air Force procured the JLTV through a U.S. Army contract with Oshkosh.