US Army Space & Missile Defense Command Begins Operations of High-Energy Laser Testing Lab

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center inaugurated the Directed Energy Systems Integration Lab at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service reported Wednesday.

DESIL was built for use by military, industry and other customers that need to develop and characterize their directed energy weapon systems in alignment with the branch’s modernization plans.

The facility’s services range from software simulation, systems integration and subject matter expert consultation, to customer support and assistance in subcomponents testing and experimentation.

The 5,400-square-foot site also includes a 400-meter directed energy range as well as a distributed network where research data sharing can take place.

“All of the high energy laser testing at the DESIL will be “below-the-horizon” into a 60-foot earth berm to keep the energy contained to the test area,” said Daniel Bryant, director of systems engineering at SMDC Technical Center. “Directed energy technology promises to increase ‘magazine depth,’ reduce the ‘cost per kill’ of missiles for air defense, and significantly reduce the logistics required.”