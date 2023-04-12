TSA Issues $1.3B in Contracts for CT Scanner Procurement; David Pekoske Quoted

The Transportation Security Administration has awarded three companies contracts with a combined value of $1.3 billion to procure Computed Tomography scanners.

If all options are exercised, TSA will procure up to 426 base, 359 mid-size and 429 full-size units that will be deployed beginning in summer 2023, the agency announced on Wednesday.

“These CT units represent sophisticated technology that helps our professional, dedicated and highly skilled workforce detect new and evolving threats to improve aviation security. Deploying these units across our security checkpoints as expeditiously as possible will also improve checkpoint efficiency and the passenger experience,” said David Pekoske , administrator of the TSA.

Contracts were issued to Analogic Corporation , IDSS Holdings and Smiths Detection Incorporated , who will deliver base-size units, mid-size units and full-size CT X-ray systems, respectively.

CT Scanners utilize advanced algorithms and build 3D images that can be rotated to assist operators with the identification of explosives and other banned items. These scanners enable officers to pinpoint potentially dangerous items in a passenger’s carry-on baggage.

TSA has made significant investments in CT systems. Most recently, the agency awarded two contracts valued at $781.2 million total to obtain base and full-size CT x-ray systems for airport checkpoints.

In August 2021, the agency issued a $198 million contract to procure mid-size CT x-ray systems, and two years earlier, TSA purchased 300 CT checkpoint systems for U.S. airports under the AT/CT program.

Currently, there are approximately 634 CT units installed nationwide.

Alongside these efforts, TSA has awarded multiple contracts to bolster other screening technologies. Last year, the agency awarded a $199 million contract to upgrade its Secure Flight system, which conducts simple background checks on passengers prior to their arrival at the airport.

Earlier, TSA issued a $470.7 million contract to install, relocate and remove airport scanners .