CISA’s Eric Goldstein: Trusted Public-Private Partnerships Key to Boosting Cyber Defenses

Eric Goldstein , executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, highlighted the importance of building trust with government and industry partners in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Thursday.

In line with the Biden administration’s push for public-private partnerships, Goldstein said CISA is working to promote persistent collaboration and foster trusted alliances with industry organizations through the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.

Launched in 2021, JCDC is dedicated to enhancing the exchange of cyberthreat intelligence between the government, critical infrastructure operators and the cybersecurity community.

“We’re developing collective-defense platforms, where there is sharing going on persistently between companies and multiple government agencies. It might be the case that CISA has enrichment analysis to bring to bear, or the National Security Agency does, or companies that are in there might as well. We think that’s the right model,” Goldstein said.

According to Goldstein, CISA is also working on outlining the technical details of the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act, which mandates that critical infrastructure operators report breaches and ransomware payments to the federal government.

“We’re working urgently on a notice of proposed rule making, and we’re looking forward to getting that out in advance of the deadline in the statute, which is next year,” he said.