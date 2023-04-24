Top 3 Reasons to Participate in 2023 Wash100 Popular Vote Race

The 2023 Wash100 popular vote competition is coming to an end, and in just one week, Executive Mosaic will announce this year’s new first place winner and the top ten. Have you cast your votes yet?

If not, watch Executive Mosaic’s new video and read below to find out why you should:

Show support for your company & colleagues

Over 70 different companies and federal agencies are represented on this year’s Wash100 list. Your colleagues, peers, mentors and role models are likely Wash100 winners, and the best way to show support for them is to vote for them in the popular vote race!

Make your voice heard

Only our readers can decide who takes the crown as the winner of GovCon’s most exciting race, so YOU have the power to sway the outcome! Do you have a favorite GovCon leader? Do you resonate with a particular government official’s mission? Are there aspects of an industry executive’s leadership style that you emulate in your own career? Propel them to the top by casting a vote for them!

Expand your knowledge of GovCon leadership

If you’re not convinced yet, you should at least scroll through this year’s list of Wash100 winners to familiarize yourself with the movers and shakers of today’s GovCon industry. Wash100 recipients are well-positioned to shape the GovCon narrative, and many of them will be speaking at upcoming Executive Mosaic events throughout the year.

Congratulating these elite executives on their Wash100 recognition is a great way to get the conversation started as you pursue opportunities for your professional growth and your business. Visit ExecutiveMosaic.com to view our speaker lineup and our calendar of upcoming events.

Cast your ten votes today at Wash100.com and stay tuned next week for the winner announcement!